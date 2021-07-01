As the Everton transfer window opens, Rafa Benitez must pay attention to Marcel Brands.

Everton supporters are accustomed to having to wait.

As a result, the apparent delay in unveiling Rafa Benitez as the new manager was unsurprising.

The Spaniard came to Finch Farm on Wednesday morning after being the front-runner for the job for the previous two weeks, with many expecting an announcement by now.

During that period, it appears that careful discussions took place, with fans seizing the opportunity to express their disapproval with the choice on several occasions – some in more civilized ways than others.

Following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure at the start of June, the Blues were without a manager for 29 days.

Everton had made it clear from the start that they would take a deliberate approach to selecting their next manager, with a wide range of applicants being evaluated.

This is a lengthier gap between managers than any of the previous two, but it is still ten days short of the span that concluded with the appointment of Sam Allardyce, which sparked comparable outrage among some fans.

However, the time it took to get to this point will soon be forgotten.

Now that the news has been made, all eyes will be on the near future, regardless of whether fans agree with the path the Blues are going to take.

And it is here that Everton must act soon.

The club has taken its time in appointing and introducing a new manager, with the announcement coming only days before the squad returns to Finch Farm for pre-season.

Benitez will soon be on the training field, where he will have to examine his team on an individual basis, with the assistance of the staff currently in place.

The Blues have already had a significant summer transfer window, and the management scenario that preceded it has only added to the importance of the next weeks.

Other Premier League clubs have already strengthened their squads ahead of next season, but Everton’s activity in the transfer market has been put on hold as other concerns have taken precedence.

They can’t afford to dither or waste any more time.

Marcel Brands will be key to this of course. He’ll have had discussions with Ancelotti previously. Summary ends.