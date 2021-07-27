As the Everton transfer drama continues, James Rodriguez is altering people’s minds about the club’s future. continues to rumble

Among the many issues that have arisen during Everton’s summer, the future of James Rodriguez is one of the most prominent.

Many supporters thought it was nearly guaranteed that the Colombian international would leave the club almost as fast as he arrived a few weeks ago.

Carlo Ancelotti, the man responsible for bringing the high-profile star to Goodison Park, has departed. The former Real Madrid midfielder’s major motivation for joining the Blues was no longer valid.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, was looking for a new club to sign his client to, with AC Milan being heavily connected earlier in the transfer window.

Then there was Rafa Benitez’s arrival, a man whose past relationship with Rodriguez was described as “rocky” by some sources.

However, as we approach closer to the start of the 2021/22 Premier League season, things are becoming less obvious for many.

Those prospective transfer options for the Colombian international appear to have vanished. AC Milan’s suspected interest hasn’t been mentioned nearly as much, and reports of Sevilla putting their hat into the ring don’t appear to have much weight at the moment.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez has been all smiles on Everton’s pre-season tour in the United States, which has lasted the past week.

Whether he’s smiling and joking with his teammates on the training pitch or playing a game of basketball to kill the time, the playmaker doesn’t appear to have the characteristics of a “wantaway player” on the surface.

Surprisingly, the Blues’ match against Millonarios at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday evening was the first time any Evertonians had seen Rodriguez play in person for their team.

What a moment for the club’s ever-growing American fanbase, and the player himself got a taste of the affection he could expect when he eventually played in front of supporters at Goodison Park.

While the probability of such occurring appeared remote a few weeks ago, it is now. “The summary has come to an end.”