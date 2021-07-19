As the Everton transfer deadline approaches, Andros Townsend has written heartfelt parting messages.

As his deal to Everton nears completion, Andros Townsend has liked a number of emotional farewell comments on social media.

On Sunday evening, it was revealed that the 30-year-old was closing in on a move from Crystal Palace to Merseyside, after spent five years with the club since joining in 2016.

The Blues are on the verge of making their first signings under Rafa Benitez, with the winger and Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic both close to completing their moves to Goodison Park.

And when word got out that their player was leaving the club, Eagles fans sent passionate farewell messages to the departing star.

Townsend’s Twitter likes revealed a slew of fantastic messages from Palace supporters on Monday evening, with a number of them referencing the forthcoming transition to Everton.

Townsend made 185 appearances for Crystal Palace in all competitions during his five years at Selhurst Park, scoring 16 goals.