As the Everton derby myth was mercilessly revealed, what Liverpool fans did in the Goodison away end.

On this side of Stanley Park, it doesn’t matter what the Red side has to say.

But the Blues had no choice but to listen carefully as Liverpool romped to a comfortable victory at Goodison Park, as the away end indulged themselves by singing the Everton manager’s name.

After 239 games, that has to be a first for this match.

For those in the home section who had valiantly chosen to see it through to the final end, the sound of 3,000 visiting fans cheering for Rafa Benitez as his team cruised home by scoring four goals for the third game in a row was like nails on a blackboard.

After Liverpool’s one point from six Merseyside derbies previous season, it felt like a healthy and fierce rivalry had been restored to this match.

Those games, on the other hand, have proven to be a mirage.

Salah and Henderson were ranked as the best Reds players in the derby mauling.

The overwhelming evidence of this 4-1 victory reveals that last season was nothing more than a false dawn, leaving Everton in the dark under Benitez.

December derbies appear to bring out the best in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Sadio Mane’s last-gasp winner completed the job for the Reds here five years ago, before Divock Origi’s even later and more famous goal at Anfield in 2018.

Marco Silva's death knell was sounded two years ago by a 5-2 thrashing, and a new chapter in the tales of festive misery for those of a blue persuasion has now been added.

Everton, I wish you a very Merry Christmas.

It’s unclear where this leaves things at Goodison Park right now, but Klopp and his teammates will be unconcerned when they regroup for the Wolves match later this week.

For the first time in years, Liverpool’s royal blue uniforms were devoid of the club insignia, opting instead to play the confidence-shot, ragtag collection of players in front of them.

That was always going to be Liverpool’s key to victory in the 239th encounter, and Klopp’s cautious approach is paying off. “The summary has come to an end.”