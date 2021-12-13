As the decision on Roberto Firmino looms, Liverpool has handed Naby Keita a headache.

Jurgen Klopp reverted to his tried and true lineup against Aston Villa on Saturday after picking a much-changed side for Liverpool’s Champions League dead-rubber against AC Milan.

After sustaining a knock, Diogo Jota was selected on the bench, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starting up front in his place, but otherwise it was perhaps the Reds’ strongest starting XI on paper.

But that didn’t mean it was going to be easy against Steven Gerrard’s team, as Mohamed Salah’s second-half penalty secured a slender triumph.

Liverpool will play Newcastle United on Thursday before traveling to Tottenham Hotspur the following weekend.

And, as Klopp’s selection issues ease, we look at some of the changes he could make against the Magpies now that a number of players have returned from injury.

Given Joel Matip’s injury history, Jurgen Klopp has carefully restricted the Cameroonian’s minutes this season, and it’s no surprise that he’ll do so again against Newcastle.

Given the short turnaround before Sunday’s trip to Tottenham, Ibrahima Konate shone against AC Milan and could be in line for a recall against the Magpies.

Joe Gomez has also returned from injury, making his San Siro comeback as a substitute, and will be looking to stake his claim in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, like he has done all season, Kostas Tsimikas will put a lot of pressure on Andy Robertson at left-back.

Gomez wasn’t the only one who returned from injury against AC Milan, as Naby Keita also came on as a substitute.

Before his latest setback, the Guinean was in good form and, like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, knows he’ll be heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

If Klopp breaks up the first-choice trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara, Keita might start. James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also options if he breaks up the first-choice trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara.

If that doesn’t happen, the first-choice trio will be asked to return.

Last week, Roberto Firmino returned to training, but the match against Aston Villa on Saturday came too soon for the Brazilian.

He could, however, return to the matchday squad against Newcastle, even if not for an immediate start.