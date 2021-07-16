As the death toll rises to 212, South Africa claims the unrest was “planned.”

As the death toll from the upheaval reached 212 on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed a week-long spree of violence and pillaging that stunned South Africa was “calculated” and vowed to track down those involved.

“It is apparent that all of these acts of rioting and looting were inspired — there were people who planned and coordinated it,” Ramaphosa said during a visit to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), the epicenter of South Africa’s worst post-apartheid crises.

Ramaphosa told reporters, “We are going after them.”

“We have identified a significant number of them, and we will not stand by and watch anarchy and mayhem erupt in our country.”

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a minister in Ramaphosa’s administration, later told reporters that the investigations are “at a very advanced stage.”

According to her, one of the accused instigators has been arrested, and 11 others are under monitoring.

In KZN and Johannesburg, shopping malls and warehouses have been looted, raising fears of shortages and wreaking havoc on an already damaged economy.

According to government estimates, 180 of the 212 individuals slain perished in KZN. Some of the victims were shot, while others died as a result of looting stampedes.

The situation in the affected areas was “gradually and firmly returning to normality,” according to Ntshavheni.

Protests erupted in response to the imprisonment of ex-president Jacob Zuma, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison for obstructing a corruption investigation.

Zuma, who hails from the South African region of KZN, has a strong following among members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), who see him as a champion of the poor.

Looters have casually plundering supermarkets, pharmacies, and, in one occasion, a blood bank, taking away supplies while police stood by, seemingly powerless to intervene.

According to government data, more than 2,500 people have been arrested for different offenses, including stealing.

The government called out the armed forces reserves on Wednesday to reach a revised goal of deploying 25,000 troops, which is ten times the initial number and about a third of active military personnel.

On Friday night, Ramaphosa was set to deliver his third national address since the crisis began.

He supported the cops, claiming that they had moved cautiously in order to avert a disaster.

“We should have done better,” he admitted, “but we were overwhelmed by a situation.”

“To preserve lives, to ensure that we did not get into a situation that may have resulted in further mayhem…,” the cops said. It was possible that the scenario would have been different. Brief News from Washington Newsday.