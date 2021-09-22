As the Colombian’s Everton exit is official, Richarlison delivers a message to James Rodriguez.

Richarlison has resorted to social media to express his feelings over James Rodriguez joining Al-Rayyan from Everton.

Rodriguez’s stint at Everton began brilliantly, but injury limited him to just 23 league matches, and previous manager Carlo Ancelotti’s move to Real Madrid in June cast doubt on his future at the club.

Rodriguez had been offered as a makeweight in a deal for Porto winger Luis Diaz earlier this summer, but no deal could be completed before he agreed to join the Qatari side. Rodriguez had never played in front of a Goodison crowd and has yet to appear under new boss Rafa Benitez this season.

Everton revealed on social media that the Colombian playmaker has left the club, and Richarlison was quick to comment on Instagram.

Despite talks having been finalised earlier this week, the Brazil international posted a shocked looking emoji under Everton’s statement, implying that he did not expect the move to be completed.

On Yerry Mina’s Instagram earlier this month, Richarlison was seen with Rodriguez and Yerry Mina, implying that the South American three had built a tight friendship.

Everton announced in a statement that James Rodriguez has left the club to join Qatari club Al Rayyan for an unknown price.

“After a year at Goodison Park, the 30-year-old Colombian international moves to the Middle East.

“James joined Everton from Real Madrid in September 2020, making 26 appearances in all competitions and scoring six goals.”

At his new club, Rodriguez will team up with Laurent Blanc, a former Manchester United defender who took leadership of the Qatar Stars League side in 2020.