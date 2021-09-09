As the club fears more FIFA suspensions, Jurgen Klopp has ruled Roberto Firmino out of the Leeds match.

On Thursday, September 9th, here is your Liverpool evening digest.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino will miss the Reds’ match against Leeds this weekend.

The news was revealed as the manager provided an injury report ahead of the big game, admitting Firmino is still out with a hamstring injury sustained against Chelsea before the international break.

“Bobby is not [fit], clearly it occurred in the game [against Chelsea],” Klopp stated.

Ahead of the big game, he also provided updates on Virgil van Dijk, James Milner, and Harvey Elliot.

After Premier League clubs refused to release their players due to Brazil’s current red list country status and consequent coronavirus quarantine laws, Brazil invoked FIFA’s “five-day rule.” Alisson and Fabinho could miss Sunday’s match against Leeds.

Brazil is now slated for three matches during the October international break, followed by double-headers in November and January/February, with all seven matches planned to take place in current red-listed countries.

If a deal cannot be reached, Reds players may be unavailable for important Premier League and FA Cup games later in the season.

It has been revealed that the Reds could face a major financial setback.

Before the season began, the Premier League agreed to a four-year arrangement with iQiyi Sports to replace Tencent as the league’s streaming provider through the end of the 2024/25 season.

However, according to finance website Off The Pitch, the value of that deal, while nearly double what Tencent was paying per year at £30 million, is only 16% of the £187 million per year deal struck with PPTV for 2019/22, and it is also less than what Chinese broadcasters are paying to show La Liga games.

“It’s almost like a new period,” David Hornby, vice president, sports, at global marketing agency Mailman, told Off the Pitch. “It’s almost like a new era, forgetting the past, forgetting that half-decade where platforms were paying ridiculous amounts of money, and starting over.”

