As the club announces its retained list, Derby is still in talks about a new Jack Marriott deal.

Derby County announced their retained list on Monday, revealing that they are still in talks with forward Jack Marriott about a new contract.

The 26-year-old spent the majority of last season on loan at relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday, and his future with the Rams is still up in the air. “The club previously communicated that the player’s contract had been extended until the summer of 2022,” according to a statement on the club’s website. The EFL later revoked the registration approval in December, and the club has been in talks with the players’ representatives and the EFL since January. Martyn Waghorn, who scored two goals against Wednesday on the final day of the season to help Wayne Rooney’s side avoid relegation to League One, is also “in discussions” about his future, as are defenders Andre Wisdom and Curt Davies, as well as goalkeeper Henrich Ravas. Scott Carson, who spent the season on loan at Premier League champions Manchester City, will join fellow goalkeepers Emmanuel Idem and Jonathan Mitchell, full-back Scott Malone, who impressed on loan at Millwall, and winger Florian Jozefzoon, who made 24 Championship appearances for Rotherham.