As the Champions League draw is simulated, Liverpool faces a nightmare scenario involving Lionel Messi.

The draw for the last-16 of the Champions League will take place in Nyon on Monday, when Liverpool will learn their fate.

The Reds completed the group stages in style last week, defeating AC Milan 2-1 at the San Siro to become the first English team to qualify for the knockout stages with a perfect record.

Jurgen Klopp and his team will now focus on the knockout stages after cruising through their group, and they will learn who their last-16 opponents will be when the draw is conducted on Monday.

The Reds will avoid many of the top sides that have advanced to the knockout stages after winning their group, but there are still plenty of big names they could face.

The Reds have six prospective opponents in the last-16, with the Reds unable to be drawn against any team from their own country or from their own group for the time being, ruling out both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid — perhaps two of the toughest matches on offer.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Ajax, and Lille are among the eight seeded teams for the draw.

Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, and Villarreal are the eight unseeded teams, which means there will be plenty of big matches.

PSG and Inter are the two most difficult opponents available, especially with PSG’s all-star front line of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe.

Sporting or Villarreal appear to be the best possibilities for the Reds if they want an easier tie, but whatever happens, the last-16 will undoubtedly feature some major battles.

That’s exactly what happened when we did our own draw simulation ahead of Monday’s real reality.

After bringing all 16 of the remaining teams together, Liverpool was drawn against Benfica, something most fans are likely to be pleased with.

The round’s most important matchup was Bayern Munich against PSG, while Chelsea and United were drawn against Real Madrid and Manchester United, respectively. “The summary has come to an end.”