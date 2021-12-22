As the CAF president lays out plans for the tournament, Liverpool is given an update.

Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football, believes the rescheduled Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon will take place as planned next month.

As the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, there have been conflicting stories recently about whether or not the tournament would go forward as scheduled.

The African football extravaganza, which takes place every two years, was supposed to take place last summer but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Following an increase in covid instances, the European Club Association raised its “grave worries” earlier this month about whether players would be safe at the competition.

However, following a discussion between Motsepe and Cameroon President Paul Biya, Motsepe believes the tournament will go forward as planned.

“I’ll be here on January 7, and I’m coming to watch football,” he stated. On January 9, I’ll be there to watch Cameroon play Burkina Faso in the opening match. I’ll also be present when the prize is presented.” The competition is presently due to begin on January 9th, with the final scheduled for February 6th.

As a result of Naby Keita’s inclusion in Guinea’s squad for the competition, Liverpool will be without him in January.

Sadio Mane is also expected to be named in Senegal’s team, and Mohamed Salah is expected to be named in Egypt’s roster.

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his reservations about the event in the past, but claims that Liverpool will ‘have to cope with it’ in their absence.

“The three lads have helped us so much in the previous few years,” he continued, “and we knew they were from Africa [when we signed].”

“They’ve been crucial in all of these instances, but they’re most likely not here today, so that’s the situation.”

“Perfect solutions aren’t always possible. Without these players, it’s a long way from being flawless in this scenario. But we were aware of it, and now we must deal with it.”