As the Bucks try to tie the NBA Finals, the Suns try to bounce back.

Devin Booker wants to forget about his worst postseason performance, while his Phoenix Suns colleagues try to turn a blowout loss into incentive to take control of the NBA Finals.

The Suns are up 2-1 in the best-of-seven championship series heading into game four on Wednesday in Milwaukee, where the Bucks will try to tie the series for the first time in more than half a century.

The Bucks were led by Greek big Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 41 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, while the Suns struggled, with guard Devin Booker shooting 3-of-14 for 10 points, both postseason lows.

“I have a short memory. “Just get on with it,” Booker remarked on Tuesday. “Just knowing what you’ve been through and believing in the work you’ve put in.

“If you want to win the game, you just have to be better. It’s a decent amount of pressure. What we’re in right now is the kind of moment you prepare for and practice for, so you have to be excited about it.”

Chris Paul, in his first NBA Finals at the age of 36, remarked on how the Suns, who are chasing their first NBA title, had rebounded well after playoff losses, winning nine in a row following their only back-to-back losses.

“This isn’t golf,” says the narrator. It’s not a tennis match. We’re all on the same team. “Everyone on our team was devastated by the loss,” Paul said. “We thought we could do better. Tomorrow, we’ll all be ready to play.”

The Suns, who have the best road record in the NBA playoffs at 6-3, will try to take control of the Bucks, who have the best home record in the playoffs at 8-1.

“We were defeated. That is the driving force, according to Suns guard Cameron Payne. “We know we have to come and strike them first because it’s a long ride home.

“It’s going to be a long journey, but we have to get it done.” All we have to do now is maintain our poise in the face of adversity.”

Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks’ coach, expects Booker to make significant progress.

Budenholzer said, “We’re going to have to be even better on him.” “Going into game four, we just have to be ready for a very talented Devin Booker.

“The more we can learn about Paul and Booker, the better.”

Even as the Suns try to construct a defensive wall to deny Antetokounmpo from easy shots near the hoop, the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player pursues a third consecutive 40-point performance.

He remarked, “It’s funny there’s a defense out there called the Giannis Wall.” “It’s a compliment that three people are stopping in front of you. Brief News from Washington Newsday.