As the British Open returns, ‘Perfect’ Oosthuizen takes the first round lead.

For the first time in two years, Louis Oosthuizen led after the first round of the British Open, thanks to a six-under-par 66 that placed him one shot ahead of American combo Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman.

The 149th Open Championship began on Thursday under clear skies at Royal St. George’s in Kent, following the cancellation of the 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite an increase in positive instances, Covid-19 regulations in England are being eased, attracting up to 32,000 fans to the course in Sandwich each day.

Spieth, who is attempting to repeat his 2017 Open success at Royal Birkdale, said, “It feels the most regular of any event I think we’ve played thus far relative to that same tournament in past years pre-Covid.”

So far this year, Oosthuizen has been unsuccessful in his attempt to add to his only major title, a commanding victory at the 2010 Open at St Andrews.

The world number 13 finished second in both the US PGA Championship and the US Open this year, and is again back in contention.

Oosthuizen raced around the turn with seven birdies in ten holes after starting with seven straight pars.

“It was the most perfect round I could have played,” Oosthuizen said.

“I didn’t make many errors.” I made the putts when I had solid chances for birdie. So it’s simply a very solid round.”

Spieth has recently recaptured his form, winning the Texas Open for the first time in nearly four years in April.

The three-time major champion said, “Golf is a game played between the ears.” “When things aren’t going well, it’s easy to lose faith in yourself.

“It was the first time I had to work hard to regain my confidence, and it takes time.”

Spieth jumped to the top of the leaderboard after four straight birdies between the fifth and eighth holes, and he ended strong by picking up two more strokes at the 15th and 16th holes.

After rounds of 66, Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes, South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli, Americans Stewart Cink and Webb Simpson, and France’s Benjamin Hebert are two shots back.

Number four in the world Those on three under include Colin Morikawa and the English foursome of Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, and Danny Willett.

Dustin Johnson’s best Open Championship finish came at Royal St. George’s 10 years ago, when he finished second to Darren Clarke, and he is in good shape after a strong first round. Brief News from Washington Newsday.