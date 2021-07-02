As the British and Irish Lions prepare to meet the Sigma Lions, here are five things to consider.

The British and Irish Lions face the Sigma Lions in the first of five games on South African soil before the Test series begins, a week after defeating Japan 28-10 in Edinburgh.

The PA news agency looks at five hot topics ahead of Saturday’s encounter in Johannesburg.

Hogg is in charge.

Stuart Hogg’s rollercoaster ride has continued since he was given the Lions captaincy and number 15 jersey at the first opportunity. The promotion comes following a disastrous end to the club season with Exeter, where he was dropped to the bench for the crucial period that culminated in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final defeat by Harlequins. Scotland’s captain, now on his third Lions tour, will be anxious to show why he deserves to play in the Test series for the first time.

Alun, the wunderkind

When Alun Wyn Jones dislocated his left shoulder in the curtain-raiser against Japan, his tour was effectively ended, but Warren Gatland has raised the possibility of a “miracle” recovery. Gatland believes the 35-year-old Wales talisman will recover in time for the Test series after doctors advised him that because of his age, he may cut corners in his recovery. If he is ready to face the Springboks, it will be a stunning twist.

At the age of 12, is it better to have brains or brawn?

The middle pick, as always, provides the most intriguing signals for second guessing Gatland’s Test series plans. Finn Russell starts at fly-half for the first time, forming a 10-12 axis with Owen Farrell, who, despite traveling to South Africa as part of Dan Biggar’s three-strong ringmasters group, is clearly viewed as a formidable option at inside center. In the first Test against the All Blacks four years ago, Gatland went with power at inside center, but Ben Te’o was replaced by Farrell a week later. The option of a double playmaker is certainly still on the Kiwi’s radar.

Balance in the back row

