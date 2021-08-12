As the blitz continues, Afghan forces abandon the third largest city to the Taliban.

Afghan soldiers handed up the country’s third largest city to the Taliban on Thursday, just hours after the militants took control of a crucial district capital near Kabul in a lightning attack that has seen them conquer more than half of the country in a week.

The government has virtually lost control of most of north, south, and west Afghanistan, leaving it with only the capital and a small number of contested cities to protect.

Government soldiers withdrew from Herat, an ancient silk road city on the Iranian border, on Thursday after weeks of siege, and retreated to a district army barracks.

“We had to flee the city to avoid greater devastation,” a top security source in the city told AFP.

“Soldiers put down their arms and joined the Mujahideen,” a Taliban spokesman tweeted.

The loss of Ghazni, roughly 150 kilometers (95 miles) south of Kabul and along the main highway to Kandahar and the Taliban heartlands in the south, was previously reported by the interior ministry.

In a message to the media, spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai claimed, “The enemy gained possession,” later adding that the city’s governor had been arrested by Afghan security forces.

Pro-Taliban Twitter feeds posted a video of him being led out of Ghazni by Taliban gunmen and driven away in a convoy, raising speculation in the capital that the leadership was enraged by the provincial administration’s easy capitulation.

Herat, too, succumbed without much of a fight in the end.

“The situation in the city was normal until this afternoon,” resident Masoom Jan told AFP.

“Everything changed late in the afternoon. They (the Taliban) rushed into the city. They flew their flags from every vantage point in the city.”

According to a member of the government’s team in Doha who begged not to be identified, as the rout unfolded, Kabul gave Taliban negotiators in Qatar a proposal offering a power-sharing pact in exchange for a stop to the combat.

Since May, when US-led forces began the final step of a troop withdrawal that is set to complete later this month after a 20-year occupation, the combat has increased drastically.

The loss of Herat and Ghazni adds to the strain on Afghanistan’s already overworked air force, which is needed to support the country’s dispersed security forces, which are increasingly cut off from reinforcements by road.

Pro-Taliban social media sites boasted of the massive spoils of war their soldiers had recently regained, publishing photographs of armored vehicles, heavy weapons, and even a drone seized by the Taliban. Brief News from Washington Newsday.