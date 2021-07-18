As the arrival of Varane looms, Man United’s ‘flop’ defender opens up about his future.

As the arrival of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane approaches, a Manchester United defender is certain that he will be able to show himself this season.

The transfer of Alex Telles to Manchester United was one of the most talked-about in the October 2020 transfer window. He failed to make an impression in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, and was afterwards labeled a “flop” signing.

Telles, who has been the subject of a slew of transfer speculations, claimed that he has the club’s backing as he looks forward to a better season in an interview with Manchester United’s official website ahead of the pre-season friendly against Derby County.

Telles added, “I’m incredibly thrilled to be back here.” “It’s great to be back at Manchester United for my second season. We came so close to winning trophies last season, so we’re going into this season with a lot of motivation, and I’m extremely excited to prove my work and value here at the club.”

He continued, “I’m definitely looking forward to the [pre-season] game, and I’m going into the game with a lot of drive.” We’ve been working extremely hard in training this week, and I believe this is a moment to demonstrate my worth, quality, and potential at Manchester United. I am familiar with Manchester United Football Club, and the fans have faith in me.”

The Brazilian went on to say that for him and his colleagues, “pre-season is extremely crucial.” The trick, according to Telles, is to keep “complete focus” regardless of what is going on inside and outside the club.

“It’s critical that we concentrate on our work, both psychologically and mentally, and that we understand what the coach expects of us,” the defender concluded. “At this point, it’s all about focus.”

In his first season at Manchester United, Telles only made nine appearances in the English Premier League. In European and domestic cup tournaments, though, he was a regular.

It’s unclear whether Telles will still be able to make Solskjaer’s team, given Manchester United appears to be close to signing Varane, the club’s top central defense target this summer, according to many sites, including Sky Sports.

Telles’ position for this season has yet to be determined by Solskjaer, although the Manchester United manager previously remarked that the player never fails when he plays.

Solskjaer said, “Alex [Telles] is a very good lad, I’ve had chats with him, of course.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.