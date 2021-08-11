As the Argentinian star joins Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi’s contract and salary details are revealed.

Lionel Messi was formally presented as a Paris Saint-Germain player on Wednesday, barely three days after ending a 21-year career with Barcelona.

Since making his first-team debut in 2004, the Argentine has won 35 trophies with Barcelona, scoring 474 league goals in 520 appearances. Even when his contract expired on July 1, he was anticipated to extend his stay in Catalonia.

Last month, Messi and Barcelona appeared to be close to reaching an agreement, but the situation quickly deteriorated during the last week, when the club revealed it would be impossible to resign the 34-year-old due to “financial and structural obstacles.”

On Sunday, Messi confirmed his exit from Barcelona. He signed a two-year contract on Tuesday, then had his physical and was presented on Wednesday.

What would Messi’s salary be with PSG?

The quick answer is that there is a lot. Messi has agreed to a two-year contract that comprises a €25 million basic pay after taxes and an additional €10 million in bonuses. The sum is larger than the suggested arrangement with Barcelona, which would have paid the 34-year-old just over €20 million net per year if he had agreed to take a 50% pay reduction from his €45 million-a-year, after-tax contract.

According to The Athletic, the Argentine will also earn a significant sweetener in the form of a €25 million sign-on fee, as well as a third-year option on the same financial conditions.

At PSG, what number will Messi wear?

Messi and the No. 10 jersey have had an unbreakable relationship for almost a decade, with the Argentine wearing the number for both Barcelona and the national side. Messi, on the other hand, will wear the No. 30 jersey in Paris, the same number he wore when he made his first appearance for Barcelona’s first team 17 years ago. The famed No. 10 is currently on Neymar’s shoulders, and according to The Guardian, Messi reportedly declined his old teammate’s request to wear it instead.

What did Messi have to say about joining PSG?

The Argentine held back emotions as he announced his resignation from Barcelona in a news conference on Sunday. This is a condensed version of the information.