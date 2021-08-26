As the airlift deadline approaches, six people were killed in an attack at Kabul Airport.

After Western governments warned of an imminent terror threat, two bombs rocked Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least six people and injuring a dozen more as thousands of people waited for a flight out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The explosions occurred as the United States’ army withdrawal deadline neared on August 31 and Western countries’ enormous airlifts came to a conclusion.

According to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, the “complex strike” near the airport resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties.

At least six people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in the bombings, according to the city’s major Emergency Hospital.

The regional chapter of the Islamic State jihadist group posed a “acute” terrorist threat, according to US President Joe Biden.

A cloud of smoke rose into the sky from a place near the airport, according to an AFP journalist in Kabul.

“Everyone was terrified when they heard the blast. On condition of anonymity, a witness told AFP that the Taliban then began firing into the air to disperse the crowd at the entrance.

He said, “I noticed a man rushing with a wounded infant in his hands.”

The US government and its allies had issued a series of cautions earlier in the day, advising citizens to avoid the airport.

The terror advisories were vague, but Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo mentioned a threat from suicide bombers.

London also issued a warning to its nationals, advising them to “leave Afghanistan securely by other means as soon as possible.”

Men in wheelbarrows ferrying injured people to safety, according to images uploaded on social media that could not be verified immediately.

A youngster was seen grasping the arm of a man whose clothes were saturated in blood in another photograph.

Since the hardline Taliban movement took control of Afghanistan on August 15, more than 95,000 Afghans and foreigners have departed the nation via the US-led airlift.

Despite US and international warnings of a rising terror danger, large groups of Afghans seeking to flee the Taliban continued to throng the airport, their search for a way out becoming increasingly tense as the deadline set by Biden to cease evacuations and withdraw troops approached on August 31.

Even when some other countries feared they would be forced to leave at-risk Afghans behind, Biden and his advisors have refused to bend on the strict deadline.

The Pentagon had previously stated that operations would continue on Thursday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.