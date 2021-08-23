As the Afghan tricolor becomes a symbol of resistance, Taliban flags proliferate.

The Taliban are using every weapon at their disposal, including flags, to stamp their dominance over Afghanistan after two decades of being out of office.

Since arriving in Kabul a week ago, the Islamist militants’ white banner has replaced the national tricolour flag atop government buildings, police stations, and military institutions around the country.

There have been scattered stories of people being chastised or even fined for raising the old national flag, but the organisation has yet to publish an official statement on the matter.

On Sunday, merchants on a Kabul roadside were selling Taliban flags — a white banner with the Muslim proclamation of faith and the regime’s formal name: “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.”

“Instead of the tricolor flag, our goal is to disseminate the banner of the Islamic Emirate throughout Afghanistan,” said vendor Ahmad Shakib, who studies economics at university.

It was unclear whether he was linked to the Taliban.

People across Afghanistan have been terrified by the sight of Taliban fighters in trucks wearing the Afghan flag in recent weeks, as the insurgents first conquered wide swaths of the rural hinterland and then all of the main towns.

Wherever possible, the gang quickly replaced the Afghan national flag.

However, in the midst of the despair and dread created by the Taliban takeover, the ancient flag has become a symbol of defiance for many, and has been prominently displayed in recent tiny protests.

Images and emojis of the previous flag — a black, red, and green vertical tricolor with the national insignia overlay in white – have been shared widely on social media by prominent figures, including athletes and ordinary Afghans.

Last week, on Afghanistan’s independence day, groups of people celebrated by waving the national flag throughout Kabul and a few suburbs, sometimes in full view of Taliban patrols.

According to local media, Taliban fighters fired weapons to disperse hundreds of people protesting the removal of the national flag in the eastern city of Jalalabad the day before.

“This flag has a special place in my heart… One Jalalabad resident stated, “I will never leave this flag.”

“Kill us, shoot us… This flag will never be taken away from us.”