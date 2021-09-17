As the Afghan scandal deepens, a second Dutch minister resigns.

The Dutch defense minister became the second member of his cabinet to resign over the Afghan evacuation catastrophe on Friday, as the crisis continues to cost the lives of a rising number of Western politicians.

After parliament publicly censured foreign minister Sigrid Kaag over a crisis that has left hundreds of translators trapped in Afghanistan, Ank Bijleveld followed her out the door.

Although Britain’s Dominic Raab was demoted as foreign secretary earlier this week, the Dutch ministers are considered to be the first Western officials to quit in the aftermath of the Taliban’s capture of Kabul.

Unlike Kaag, who resigned on Thursday, Bijleveld initially refused to resign but eventually bowed to pressure on Friday, stating she did not want to jeopardize her colleagues’ “vital job.”

In a hastily arranged press statement, she stated, “My remaining on has become the subject of controversy, and I don’t want that responsibility.” “I informed my party and prime minister that I will submit my resignation to the king.”

Rattled Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Bijleveld’s resignation was “very disappointing,” but he accepted her decision.

In the final frantic days before the US pulled out of Afghanistan on August 31, the Netherlands evacuated about 1,500 persons, both Dutch nationals and eligible Afghans.

Despite demands from MPs and diplomats in Kabul to evacuate them months ago, many Afghans were left behind, including 22 interpreters, according to the administration.

Kaag defended her handling of the crisis, but recognized that the government had some “blind spots” in its understanding of the problem that the Netherlands shared with other countries.

During a debate on Tuesday, Dutch parliamentarians from all parties lined up to criticize Kaag, Bijleveld, and the administration of being trapped in “slowness and vagueness.”

The two resignations were portrayed by the Dutch government as demonstrating accountability for the Afghan debacle, something that other Western governments have failed to do.

Raab, who was on vacation on a Greek island when the government hurried to evacuate British nationals and Afghan personnel in the face of Taliban advances last month, refused to quit.

In a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson demoted Raab to the lower-level position of justice minister, albeit he keeps his deputy PM title.

Later Friday, Johnson will meet with Rutte in Downing Street to discuss issues such as Afghanistan and defense. Officials stated Kaag was supposed to join them, but he won’t now.

