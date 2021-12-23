As the AFCON decision is announced, Chelsea receives a selection boost from Liverpool.

Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea has been left out of Morocco’s team for the Africa Cup of Nations, which means he will be available to face Liverpool in the Premier League next month.

Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the AFCON has been thrown into doubt, but it appears like the event will take place in early 2022.

As a result, a number of the greatest African players from Europe’s top leagues may forego local obligations in favor of international ones, perhaps missing critical club matches.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita are all expected to miss the event, which begins on January 9.

With the Reds scheduled to visit Stamford Bridge on January 2, there are questions about whether those three players will be able to play or will be forced to join up with their respective countries ahead of the AFCON.

Chelsea would have been concerned about Ziyech missing several games if he had been called up, but Morocco has decided not to do so.

Vahid Halilhodzic, Morocco’s manager, has had a falling out with the Blues forward, and despite Ziyech being the team’s most visible player, the coach has decided not to bring him back into the fold.

In 2021, Ziyech did not appear in any of Morocco’s six World Cup qualifying matches and has not represented the country since a friendly in July.

While the 28-year-old has not been a regular in Chelsea’s first squad this season, his availability will provide them with another high-class alternative at a crucial time.

The Blues, like Liverpool, will face a two-legged League Cup semi-final in January, and Thomas Tuchel’s side will also compete in the Club World Cup after winning the Champions League last season.

The Reds will be without Andy Robertson for their first encounter of 2022, as the Leeds United meeting on Boxing Day has been postponed, meaning the Scottish left-suspension back’s for the red card he received against Tottenham Hotspur will now cover the Chelsea match.