As the £220 million Liverpool long-game finally comes to fruition, FSG overcomes previously unknown hurdles.

Good things are said to come to those who wait.

But it isn’t just Liverpool fans who have been forced to stand by recently, who have been virtually barred out since March 2020.

The club has also been forced to bide their time while waiting for Anfield’s next big step.

And by the time the Shankly Gates re-open permanently, the famed old ground will have changed little from when 54,000 people were last delighted inside it.

Tuesday was a crucial day for the club in their attempt to keep one of football’s most iconic venues on the cutting edge.

Make no mistake: Fenway Sports Group has faced a significant task in maintaining Liverpool competitive as ever through the usage of a stadium that is deeply rooted in the Anfield community, both figuratively and literally.

The idea of moving to a location with more potential for stadium construction was never really allowed on the FSG agenda.

When Liverpool has a global fan base that has been reared on dewy-eyed tales of Anfield’s mystical abilities for decades, uprooting is not an option.

It would be heresy to even consider a new home.

As a result, FSG’s Anfield model has always prioritized expansion above relocation.

A model that has already spent £110 million on infrastructure and £50 million on the brand-new AXA Training Centre.

FSG has been looking toward expanding the capacity of the Main Stand for years, buoyed by the success of the 2016 opening.

The expansion of Anfield Road has been in the works for quite some time.

The club identified three critical areas as checkboxes that needed to be checked before they could move forward with their ambition of adding 7,000 more seats to the Anfield Road end.

Local residents’ agreements are required. The summary comes to a close.