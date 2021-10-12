As the £200 million transfer kitty emerges, Newcastle United still faces a £160 million Everton gap.

On Friday, Newcastle United fans greeted the arrival of new owners on Tyneside with open arms.

Newcastle fans were ecstatic outside St James’ Park after it was announced that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners, and Reuben Brothers had completed a £300 million takeover. Newcastle had been without success for 14 years under the unambitious ownership of Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley.

Due to Saudi Arabia’s tumultuous history with human rights, its treatment of the LGBTQ community, and the questions surrounding the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian embassy in Turkey in October 2018, PIF, the £380 billion fund that manages investments globally on behalf of the Saudi state, has received widespread criticism in the football world.

The Premier League had sought assurances that PIF would be autonomous from the Saudi state and that the latter would have no say in running the football club, and the battle for control of Newcastle by PIF had rumbled on for 18 months after being first blocked.

Newcastle United now has the wealthiest owners in world football, and mocked-up photos of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in black and white stripes quickly circulated on social media.

The goal has already been stated, with PCP Capital Partners’ Amanda Staveley noting that the goal is to elevate Newcastle to the pinnacle of football.

But when Farhad Moshiri arrived at Everton in 2015, he had the same ambition.

Billionaire Moshiri had plans to make the Toffees a force at the top in time for them to move into a new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, a club that had been starved of success.

Moshiri has spent almost £450 million on that chase over the last six years, and Everton has done the big spending and acquisition of significant personalities on the pitch and in the dugout, but has yet to achieve what he wants.

And their pursuit of that success, which resulted in significant losses, meant that the pocketbook was shut this season, with the Premier League’s version of FFP putting a stop to it. “The summary has come to an end.”