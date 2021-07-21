As the £15 million transfer whispers linger, here are five items seen in Liverpool training.

Following two 30-minute games against Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart and Austrian team FC Wacker Innsbruck on Tuesday night, Liverpool resumed training on Wednesday afternoon in Austria.

Despite the fact that Liverpool new kid Ibrahima Konate revealed he was dissatisfied with the results, Jurgen Klopp insisted that the bigger context of pre-season games is about fitness and sharpness.

So, what did The Washington Newsday notice from the training photos after the clubs returned to practice on Wednesday?

Following his admission from both squads for the friendlies on Tuesday evening, Nat Phillips was sighted in Liverpool training on Wednesday afternoon.

Phillips was photographed in the stands with the rest of his non-selected teammates, as Ben Davies, Joel Matip, Konate, and Rhys Williams were chosen ahead of the Bolton native.

Following suggestions that their star defender Ben White could be headed to North London this summer, Phillips has been linked with a £15 million move to Brighton.

Phillips’ appearance in Wednesday’s training session, on the other hand, will help to quell some of the current uncertainty over his future at Anfield.

Klopp claimed that he set both teams a pressing objective over the course of both 30-minute games, simulating a training ground practice.

Despite the low intensity of both games, it was deemed too early for Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, two of Liverpool’s long-term absentees, who were forced to watch from the stands.

Having said that, photographs from Wednesday’s training session showed the two taking part in the sessions, indicating that they are moving closer to returning to the pitch.

Liverpool’s workout on Wednesday afternoon appeared to be one of the ‘lighter’ sessions for the group in Austria, with rondos, shooting drills, and team activities being played.

Despite the fact that Tuesday night games are only a third of the length of a regular match, it is critical for the team to recover properly in the days after a game, especially so early in the pre-season calendar.

Following Tuesday night’s game, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders appeared to be in good spirits in Wednesday’s workouts.

