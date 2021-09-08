As teenagers chase US Open nirvana, it smells like teen spirit.

Leylah Fernandez, a Canadian left-hander, has led a young US Open drive by a bunch of adolescents whose time for Grand Slam glory may have finally arrived.

After shocking defending champion Naomi Osaka and 16th seed Angelique Kerber, Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, overcame Ukraine’s fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the US Open semi-finals.

The US Open is a coming out party for what could be the future generation of stars, with last-eight runs by 18-year-old British qualifier Emma Raducanu and 55th-ranked Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

“I think we’re all just really eager to make an impact in the tennis world,” Fernandez said. “I knew a couple of them from junior tours.

“We’ve always joked about being on the big stage together, and we’ve always talked about it. I’m really thrilled we’re doing such a good job and accomplishing our goals.”

After making her Slam debut with a fourth-round run at Wimbledon, Alcaraz beat Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Raducanu hasn’t dropped a set.

“We want to make a difference,” says the group. In tennis, we want to make an impression. This event just goes to show how adaptable we are,” Fernandez remarked.

“It’s so much fun to watch all of us on the court being so happy and having so much fun. I believe it only serves to drive us to accomplish even more. We aim to make a lasting impression with this tournament.”

Fernandez has already done that, capturing the spotlight by defeating four-time Slam winner Osaka and holding it with two more upsets to position herself two victories away from a shock title on the hardcourts of New York.

“Well, it was obviously a little bit difficult the first couple days,” Fernandez said. “It was fortunate that I had doubles the following day to keep me grounded. I’m starting to feel more at ease with it now.

“I have a terrific team around me who helps me keep my head in the game and focus on my next match rather than all the positive things that are going on in my life.”

The world number 73 met tennis great Billie Jean King and had a discussion and photo with Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion.

“She advised me to go out on the court, have fun, and keep shooting.” That is exactly what I did today. “Obviously, that worked,” Fernandez remarked.

"It was incredible to see and meet them. They truly motivated me.