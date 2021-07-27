As Team USA suffers in silence, Simone Biles withdraws from Olympic competition.

The US women’s gymnastics team was dealt a major setback when superstar Simone Biles withdrew from the team finals on Tuesday. After landing her vault, Biles walked off the competition floor with a trainer, and it was shortly announced that she had pulled out of the competition.

“Due to a medical problem, Simone has withdrew from the team final competition,” USA Gymnastics announced in a statement. “She will be evaluated on a daily basis to determine whether she is medically cleared for future competitions.”

There was some uncertainty at first as to why Biles was no longer able to compete. Biles’ coach indicated the gymnast was coping with a “mental difficulty,” according to NBC commentators, and it was first reported that Biles didn’t suffer a physical injury.

Biles, though, was wearing a leg wrap when she returned to cheer on her team, indicating that she had had a leg injury. It’s unclear whether Biles will be able to compete at this year’s Olympics.

Biles is perhaps the finest gymnast in the history of the United States. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she won five medals, including four golds.

Biles had a rough start in Tokyo, scoring lower than expected in the qualifications on Sunday. The Olympian acknowledged to feeling the weight of the expectations put on her shoulders.

“It wasn’t my greatest or easiest day, but I got through it. On Instagram, Biles wrote, “I genuinely do feel like the weight of the world is on my shoulders at times.”

“I know I blow it off and seem as though pressure doesn’t bother me, but it’s hard sometimes hahaha!” The Olympic Games are not a joke!”

In the team event on Tuesday, the United States took silver without Biles. The Russian Olympic Committee team won gold, stopping Team USA’s attempt to win the event for the third time in a row.

The injury to Biles wasn't the only stumbling block for Team USA.