As Surfing and Skateboarding Make Olympic Bows, Biles Launches His History-Making Bid

Simone Biles of the United States will begin her quest for Olympic immortality at the Tokyo Games on Sunday, while surfing and skateboarding make their Olympic debuts in an attempt to lure a younger audience.

As Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka prepared to return to the court after her self-imposed exile, American swimmer Chase Kalisz earned the first of 18 gold medals up for grabs on day two of the Games.

The Ariake Gymnastics Centre will be the venue as Biles, 24, begins her quest to become the first woman to retain the all-around championship in more than half a century.

The American gymnast has a chance to match Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina’s record of nine Olympic gold medals established in Tokyo in 1964.

Biles hasn’t lost an all-around competition since 2013, a period during which she has won 19 world championships and four Olympic gold medals.

Biles has been given her own emoji on Twitter in recognition of her dominance – a goat in a leotard symbolizing her reputation as the GOAT, or best of all time.

Surfing and skateboarding, as well as karate and sport climbing, are among Tokyo’s four new sports.

Tsurigasaki Beach, 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Tokyo, hosted the inaugural men’s surfing tournament in beautiful sunshine.

Italo Ferreira of Brazil, who learnt to surf while standing on the foam boxes his father used to sell fish, will be one of the favorites to win. Kanoa Igarashi of Japan is another huge name.

“I’m ecstatic. Ferreira, who placed first in his first heat, stated, “It’s a fantastic moment.” “In the previous few months, I’ve been putting in a lot of training time. I’m pleased to be here, and I believe the heat was appropriate.”

The first Olympic skateboarding champion will be crowned, with Nyjah Huston of the United States and Yuto Horigome of Japan battling it out in the men’s street event.

In the pool, Kalisz won gold for the United States in the men’s 400m individual medley, while Yui Ohashi of Japan won the women’s event.

Ahmed Hafnaoui, a Tunisian youngster, stunned the field by winning the men’s 400m freestyle.

Osaka, the Australian Open champion, has not competed since walking out of Roland Garros in May, claiming that her mental health was being harmed by her media responsibilities.

However, she appeared upbeat after lighting the Olympic cauldron on Friday, and she may expect a hearty reception in Tokyo, despite the fact that supporters are prohibited due to coronavirus restrictions.

The act of lighting the cauldron was “unquestionably the greatest sporting achievement and accolade I have ever received,” according to Washington Newsday.