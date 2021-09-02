As Storey Pedals To Glory, Taekwondo Makes Its Paralympic Debut.

On Thursday, taekwondo made its Paralympic debut in Tokyo, with cycling legend Sarah Storey winning her road race to break Britain’s Games gold medal record.

Morocco prepared to face five-a-side Goliaths Brazil in the semifinals with four days to go before the closing ceremony on Sunday, and racing later gave way to romance in the Olympic Stadium with a surprising post-run proposal.

On Thursday morning, Zakia Khudadadi, one of two Afghan team members who arrived in Tokyo after a harrowing evacuation from Kabul, competed in the Paralympics’ first-ever taekwondo bout.

The martial art, which is one of two new sports at the Tokyo Olympics, began a day after badminton made its long-awaited debut.

As AC/”Thunderstruck” DC’s blared out of speakers around the arena, Khudadadi looked somber as she appeared from behind a curtain for her match against Uzbekistan’s Ziyodakhon Isakova.

The Afghan won the first round 6-5, but trailed in the second and lost the match 17-12. In the afternoon’s repechage round, she will have another chance to advance.

Officials have stated that neither Afghan paralympic participant will speak to the press in Tokyo, citing the athletes’ safety as a top priority.

“We’ve left them alone for the last several days to focus on competition since that was their ambition to compete,” said Craig Spence, spokesman for the International Paralympic Committee.

“We’ll now start talking about what will happen during the closing ceremony and where they will go next.”

Meanwhile, Storey, a British cycling star, won her 17th Paralympic gold medal in the women’s C4-5 road race at the Fuji International Speedway.

After swimmer Mike Kenny, who won 16 golds between 1976 and 1988, the indefatigable 43-year-golden old’s hat-trick in Tokyo makes her the most decorated British Paralympian.

On Wednesday, Storey set a new record by winning her 16th gold medal, and she described the next day’s race as a “nerve-racking” but exhilarating opportunity.

“Road races are incredibly unpredictable,” she observed. “So I’ll come out Thursday morning and try to have some fun.”

Morocco’s five-a-side squad will compete later on Thursday against Brazil, who have never lost a match at the Paralympics and are aiming for their sixth consecutive gold in Tokyo.

Morocco is the only African team competing in the event, and defender Imad Berka has stated that a podium finish would “honor the continent.”

“Being Africa’s sole representative is a source of pride, but it also comes with a great deal of responsibility,” he remarked before the Games.

Shingo Kunieda, a wheelchair tennis player from Japan, is up against Gordon from the United Kingdom. Brief News from Washington Newsday.