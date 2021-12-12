As Steven Gerrard’s future is examined, Liverpool fans send a message to Stuart Attwell.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield with Aston Villa resulted in a 1-0 defeat, with only a Mohamed Salah penalty separating the two teams.

Gerrard led his team to Liverpool and put them in a defensive position, dropping deeper and deeper as the game progressed.

As a player, the ex-England international will have been on the receiving end of similar abuse countless times, but this time he was the mastermind behind it.

But what does this early signal say about Gerrard’s future and what he still needs to prove ahead of a move to Liverpool in the future?

Although the Reds were granted the game-winning penalty against Villa, Liverpool fans were dissatisfied with referee Stuart Attwell’s performance.

In the first half, Jurgen Klopp’s team made a series of penalty appeals, all of which were waved off by the official.

Despite the frustration of both the fans and the Liverpool bench, Villa would have regretted their time-wasting tactics after falling behind with just 20 minutes remaining.

During the match, Fabinho’s wife, Rebeca Tavares, as well as supporters, resorted to social media to express their displeasure with the referee.

