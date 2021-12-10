As Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield, here’s how Aston Villa might line up against Liverpool.

On Saturday afternoon, Steven Gerrard will return to Anfield in a way that few of us could have predicted when he left the club as a player six years ago.

After three years as manager of Rangers, the Liverpool great has now taken over as head coach of Aston Villa, where he has had a fantastic first month.

Gerrard has won three of his first four Premier League games as manager, with his only defeat coming against Manchester City in a 2-1 defeat.

And the former Liverpool captain will be hoping to keep his winning streak going as he faces Jurgen Klopp for the first time in his career in the away dressing room at Anfield.

Villa’s three wins in their past four have been well worth the money, with triumphs against Brighton, Crystal Palace, and Leicester City.

After being on the verge of relegation when Gerrard took charge, the Midlands outfit is now in 10th place, despite the absence of vital striker Danny Ings.

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard hinted that he could be on the bench at Anfield if he recovers from his injury in time for the game.

Villa, on the other hand, will be without big-money summer acquisition Leon Bailey. The Jamaican international has struggled with injuries throughout his career, and he just suffered another troubling muscle problem that will keep him out until the New Year.

The pacy striker Ollie Watkins, who Klopp is said to love, will lead the line for Villa, and Liverpool’s defense will have to worry about him.

Liverpool’s lineup has been unchanged in their last two Premier League games, and it is expected to remain unchanged on Saturday.

However, with Roberto Firmino returning to training this week, Klopp may have another choice.

