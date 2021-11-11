As Steven Gerrard ‘finalizes’ the Aston Villa deal, Michael Edwards explains his choice to leave Liverpool.

Michael Edwards has penned an open letter to Liverpool fans outlining why he is stepping down as sporting director and endorsing Julian Ward as his replacement.

Edwards will leave Liverpool at the conclusion of the season after opting not to extend his current contract.

The 42-year-old, who joined Liverpool in November 2011, has become a significant figure in the club’s recruiting and has helped build a side that has won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup under Jurgen Klopp.

Edwards will stay at the club until the summer while monitoring the transition of Ward, who is presently the assistant sporting director, to his replacement.

Read the whole of his open letter here.

Steven Gerrard appears to be on his way to becoming Aston Villa’s new manager.

The Liverpool icon has spent the last three seasons with Glasgow Rangers, his first role in senior football management.

Villa were seeking for a new manager after sacking Dean Smith over the weekend, following a run of five straight Premier League defeats.

Gerrard is close to being named the new Villa manager, according to Birmingham Live, with an official announcement anticipated in the next 24-48 hours.