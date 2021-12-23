As Spurs and Chelsea advance to the League Cup semi-finals, Liverpool fight back to defeat Leicester.

Liverpool beat Leicester on penalties after a tense League Cup quarter-final ended 3-3 at Anfield on Wednesday, as Tottenham and Chelsea also advanced to the semi-finals.

Spurs defeated West Ham 2-1 and will face Chelsea in the final four after defeating Brentford 2-0 with two late goals.

In January, Liverpool will face Arsenal in the semi-finals, which will be played over two legs.

Despite the troubling spike in coronavirus case counts that saw last weekend’s Premier League schedule destroyed by call-offs, all three matches were played in front of sold-out audiences.

Due to a coronavirus outbreak in the squad and an increasing injury list, Leicester’s previous two matches were canceled.

On his return to Anfield, Brendan Rodgers was able to choose an almost full strength side, and it showed early on against a much-changed Liverpool.

Jamie Vardy scored twice in the first 13 minutes, slicing a shot past Caoimhin Kelleher and then tapping in a feed from Patson Daka from close range.

Liverpool was also weakened by four positive Covid instances, so Jurgen Klopp made ten changes from the squad that drew 2-2 against Tottenham on Sunday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, one of their more seasoned starters, hammered home from the edge of the box to put them back in the game.

Before half-time, James Maddison’s 30-yard piledriver went past Kelleher, restoring Leicester’s two-goal advantage.

At halftime, Klopp introduced three first-team regulars, one of them, Diogo Jota, resurrected Liverpool 22 minutes from time.

To deny the Portuguese a second, Kasper Schmeichel needed to make a remarkable save, but Leicester couldn’t hold out, and Takumi Minamino sent the game to penalties in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Minamino then missed a penalty shot in the shootout to equalize the game, but Kelleher made saves from Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand before Jota scored the game-winning penalty.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte picked Harry Kane among a strong starting lineup, demonstrating his ambition to break the club’s 13-year trophy drought as soon as possible.

The other two members of Spurs’ front three, however, were on target in north London.

After two excellent one-twos with Pierre Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Bergwijn scored his first goal of the season.

After two excellent one-twos with Pierre Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Bergwijn scored his first goal of the season.

Spurs' lead lasted only three minutes, as West Ham capitalised on Eric Dier's sloppy pass.