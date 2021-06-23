As spectators return to Royal Ascot, Manning and Dettori once again demonstrate that age is just a number.

After winning the two top mile prizes on day one of the Royal meeting, weighing-room veterans Frankie Dettori and Kevin Manning celebrated the return of fans to Ascot for the first time since February 2020.

Manning, 54, guided his father-in-law Jim Bolger’s battle-hardened Poetic Flare to a decisive victory in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

It had just been 45 days since the same combination won the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, with the horse demonstrating his resilience by competing in the French and Irish 2000 Guineas in the interim, as well as at Leopardstown in April.

“You can hear the congratulating and shouting,” Manning said. It’s quite nice. It’s not the same as it’s been over the past year or so. It’s wonderful to have fans cheering from the stands once more.”

Bolger paid tribute to the horse, whose sire Dawn Approach won the race in 2013, while speaking from his home in County Carlow.

“That was what I expected,” he remarked. He’s come a long way. He’s incredibly tough and can handle anything.”

Following a second-place result in the Irish 2000 Guineas behind stablemate Mac Swiney, it appeared like Poetic Flare might take a rest and miss Royal Ascot.

Bolger explained, “I needed a break to think about it more than the horse did.”

“Then I saw that things was looking fantastic for Royal Ascot, so we simply kept going.

“He is exceptional. I haven’t had one that takes everything he’s taken.

“I welcome competing with the older horses. He’s entered in the Sussex (at Glorious Goodwood). That is a real possibility.”

Dettori, 50, took his tally at the showpiece fixture to 74 when getting the perfect start on one of the bankers of the week, Palace Pier, in the opening Queen Anne Stakes.

He revealed he has not lost his appetite despite it being 31 years since he opened his account on Markofdistinction in the same race.

“I didn’t need an espresso this morning. I could have done with some Valium. I was that excited,” he said.