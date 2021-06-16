As spectators prepare for Wimbledon, key questions are answered.

On Wednesday, Wimbledon released comprehensive preparations for this year’s Championships.

With fewer than two weeks until the competition, ticketing arrangements and audience expectations have been confirmed.

The PA news agency responds to the most frequently asked questions.

What is the best way for me to purchase tickets?

This year, the ballot and line have been eliminated, with all tickets being sold online. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets must register by midnight on Wednesday on the myWimbledon website. Tickets will go on sale at 1 p.m. on Thursday, but they will be distributed in batches, so there will be many chances to buy them.

Are they going to be more expensive?

No.

The prices are the same as those stated for the canceled 2020 tournament.

What is the total number of tickets sold?

Much more than had been expected. The capacity will be capped at half of typical levels for the first week, or 21,000 people. The smaller exhibition courts will be capped at 75 percent capacity, while Centre Court and Court One will be auctioned at 50 percent full. The capacity for the two main courts is expected to expand during the second week for the fourth round and quarter-finals, with full capacity for the semi-finals and finals.

Is it true that vaccine passports are being used?

Yes. Because Wimbledon is part of the Governmentâ€™s events research programme, anyone attending as a fan will need to either show proof of full vaccination, a negative lateral-flow test or immunity through a recent Covid infection (a positive PCR test in the previous 180 days).

What about wearing a mask?

When spectators will be expected to wear masks while roaming about the grounds, they will not be obliged to wear them while seated.

Is it true that Henman Hill is being used?

Yes, spectators will be able to view the game on Henman Hill’s big screen. Masks may be required as the details of how to run the site securely are still being worked out.

Is it possible for me to get close to the players?

No. To keep players, fans, and everyone at the tournament safe, the players are confined to a minimised risk environment, which means they are only. (This is a short article)