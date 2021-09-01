As some women return to work under the Taliban, there is still a lot of mistrust.

They stunned the world by ruthlessly oppressing women and girls during their previous reign.

The Taliban have promised a softer style of governance now that they are back in power 20 years after being expelled by a US invasion. They have also promised that women will be permitted to work.

The record of their administration from 1996 to 2001, when women were forbidden from leaving the house unaccompanied and female “adulterers” were stoned in city squares, has stoked suspicion.

Some women, notably those working in the health and education sectors, say they have continued to work in the weeks since Islamist insurgents took control of Kabul on August 15, following a lightning attack that culminated just days before the US withdrawal.

For fear of retaliation, a nurse who spoke to AFP on the condition of anonymity said she had not ceased going to the French-run facility where she works, as she did under the tenure of deposed Afghan president Ashraf Ghani.

“Some of my colleagues have left jobs… and some are attempting to flee Afghanistan,” she stated.

Women were not formally excluded from all professions under the Taliban’s previous administration.

However, by claiming to rule within the confines of sharia, the Taliban made it extremely difficult for them to obtain most professions in practice.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, a Taliban spokesman stationed in Doha, told reporters last week that women have a “innate right” to work, educate, and engage in politics.

In an interview with BBC Pashto, he further stated that women “may not” have a part in any future government’s cabinet or any other prominent position.

Other signs are surfacing that the violent group is not about to abandon its convictions totally.

Women will be able to attend university, but mixed classrooms will be prohibited, according to the movement’s interim higher education minister.

Last week, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid advised women to stay at home for the time being since “security personnel are not trained (in) how to deal with women.”

Michele Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has expressed severe worry about their treatment of women and girls, calling it a “basic red line.”

Following the Taliban’s defeat in 2001, urban and rural women made great progress toward equality.

Gender segregation, which had been tightly enforced during prior Taliban control, remained the standard in many Afghans’ lives even under the previous government, with girls and boys being separated in primary and secondary schools.

Women have no choice but to do so for the time being. Brief News from Washington Newsday.