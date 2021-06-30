As some NIL laws take effect, college athletes might earn up to $20 each Instagram follower.

According to the Associated Press, college athletes will be allowed to earn up to $20 per Instagram follower when a number of state legislation go into effect on Thursday that would allow them to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

The CEO of Opendorse, Blake Lawrence, works with schools on NIP programming and instruction. According to him, the value of social media is derived from the number of followers. According to Lawrence, a tweet would earn athletes $10 per 1,000 followers, $3-$4 per subscriber on TikTok, and $4-$7 per follower on YouTube, in addition to Instagram.

As the prospect of being paid influencers looms, many athletes are gearing up to either work with firms like Opendorse or work independently.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder found themselves in the spotlight thanks to social media. Fresno State’s twin sister basketball players are now positioned to be among the most successful college-athlete entrepreneurs as soon as the rules allow it.

Mitchell Pehlke, an Ohio State lacrosse player, has been building an internet following for years. Pehlke is ready to resume his brand’s operations when NCAA athletes are finally able to monetize their popularity without jeopardizing their eligibility.

The move hasn’t gone smoothly at all. More than a half-dozen states have passed legislation aimed at opening up the market for athletes and prohibiting the NCAA from interfering. The NCAA is on board with overhauling its NIL rules, but progress has been slow and unwieldy. Congress is anticipated to step in at some time and pass a law that ensures uniformity across the country.

Despite the uncertainty, the doors to the college athlete market are about to swing open and some of them are prepared to cash in immediately.

Pehlke, whose YouTube channel has over 14,600 followers, said, "I'm going to do as much as I can on that first day and just kind of keep the train moving." "But I think right now it's figuring out what I want to do and then drawing it out with my compliance contact to see if that's all OK, and then get everything prepared for July 1, and then just hit the.