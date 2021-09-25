As Solskjaer’s penalty insult at Klopp backfires, Liverpool fans all say the same thing: “I love this game.”

Manchester United suffered a home defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, giving Liverpool an early advantage in the Premier League title battle.

Dean Smith’s team earned all three points at Old Trafford thanks to defender Kortney Hause’s game-winning goal, but things could have gone differently for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Red Devils were granted a stoppage-time penalty, which Bruno Fernandes fired over the bar uncharacteristically.

This miss came only one day after Solskjaer made comments about the lack of penalties awarded to United, which he attempted to blame on Jurgen Klopp.

At his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer said, “We just have to hope we get what we deserve.” “In the last two games, we should have had three penalties.

“Last year, there was a manager who was concerned about us receiving penalties, and it appears that the choices have become more difficult to make since then.

“Since then, I’ve noticed a significant improvement. We just have to trust the officials, and maybe they’ll make the correct decisions soon.”

At Old Trafford, Solskjaer’s desire was granted, yet Liverpool supporters couldn’t help but laugh as United failed to convert their penalty kick:

When Liverpool takes on Brentford at 5:30 p.m., they will have the chance to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League table to three points.

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in the other early kick-off, and it was not only the United result that favored the Reds.