As Simon Mignolet examines PSG’s attack, a transfer claim for Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool is lodged.

On Wednesday night, Kylian Mbappe made his first appearance in an attacking three alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.

While the trident of world-class talents working together has generated a lot of buzz, Paris Saint-Germain were surprisingly held by Club Brugge. In a 1-1 draw, Mbappe did assist on Ander Herrera’s goal.

Much of the focus on Mbappe has remained on his future, with Liverpool previously being linked with a move for the France international. Despite the fact that his contract expires at the end of the season, Real Madrid reportedly had a £183 million proposal for the striker rejected in the summer.

Here’s the most recent information on one of the game’s most prized players.

Mbappe is expected to stay at PSG, according to Leonardo.

Despite Mbappe’s reluctance to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes, Leonardo, the club’s director, believes the France international will stay beyond this season.

When PSG turned down a large offer from Real Madrid in the summer, it raised eyebrows. If Mbappe’s contract offer isn’t accepted, he could begin talks with clubs overseas as early as January 1 about moving for free at the end of the season.

Mbappe’s value was not met by Madrid’s offer, according to Leonardo, who did not rule out a possible reversal from the forward.

He stated, “I don’t think anyone here sees the future without him.” “I don’t think Kylian is going anywhere at the conclusion of the season. Mbappe has a strong bond with PSG.”

On Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi, Mignolet has something to say.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, now of Brugge, has stated that facing Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar on Wednesday does not intimidate him.

There were some good moments in attack in their first game as a trio, but there were also some situations where synergy was clearly lacking. As a result, Mignolet has stated that he had little to do with the situation.

“I didn’t have a lot of work to do; we performed a great job as a team,” he remarked. “We didn’t give up any chances against a team with a fantastic attack. You can’t mark them one by one because they’re so high-quality.” “The summary comes to an end.”