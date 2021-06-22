As Scotland’s Euro 2020 hopes were shattered by Croatia, these are five things we learned.

Scotland was eliminated from Euro 2020 after a 3-1 loss to Croatia at Hampden Park.

Steve Clarke’s side needed a win to become the first Scottish team to progress past the group stage, but the Tartan Army were left disappointed once again.

The PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the national team’s latest night of sadness.

Once again, hope becomes lethal.

The Tartan Army hoped and prayed that this would be the moment when their squad would march into the knockout rounds. For a brief moment, it appeared that fate was on their side when Callum McGregor rifled home to cancel out Nikola Vlasic’s early opening, igniting talk of a second-half cavalry charge. But, as the Scotland supporters have learned all too well, hope never lasts long. Instead, goals from Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic in the second half put an end to their hopes of reaching the last 16.

Selection apologies

Steve Clarke deserves a lot of respect for bringing Scotland back to one of football’s biggest platforms, but it doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be judged on his starting lineups. The loss of Kieran Tierney on the eve of the Czech Republic’s Group D opening was devastating, but the choice to play Stephen O’Donnell at right-back and leave out Che Adams and Billy Gilmour was questioned, as their squad squandered a perfect opportunity to get off to a fast start. Both men returned for the game at Wembley, where they received a standing ovation. However, against the Croatians, O’Donnell appeared to be out of his depth. Stuart Armstrong was unable to duplicate the coolness demonstrated by the Chelsea midfielder in London after Gilmour’s loss due to a positive coronavirus test.

Mc is a knife.

Scotland’s list of European Championship scorers is not exactly lengthy but Callum McGregor can now add his name to an exclusive club which already includes Paul McStay, Gary McAllister, Brian McClair and Ally McCoist. His first international goal was Scotland’s first at a major championships since Craig Burley’s goal against Norway in 1998 in France. (This is a brief piece.)