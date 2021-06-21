As Scotland stands on the brink of history, here are some talking points.

On Tuesday night, Scotland plays Croatia in their final Euro 2020 Group D match.

Following a defeat by the Czech Republic and a goalless draw against England, Steve Clarke’s side has one point from two games.

The PA news agency examines some of the hot topics before of Saturday’s critical final match at Hampden Park.

We’re on the verge of making history.

Scotland has never advanced past the group stage of a major tournament, including eight World Cups and two European Championships, but success will assure that they advance, at the very least as one of the four best third-placed teams. If the Czechs win at Wembley and recover a three-goal deficit against their neighbors, they could even jump England into second place. If the Tartan Army is looking for a sign, consider that Scotland has won its last five games with Croatia, including two final Euro matches in 1992 and 1996.

Who will take Billy Gilmour’s place?

Following his first international appearance, the Chelsea midfielder was dubbed UEFA’s star player, but a positive Covid-19 test brought him falling back to earth. John Fleck, who had a positive test prior to the competition, would step in as a direct replacement. The Sheffield United midfielder is yet to appear in the Euro 2020 tournament. Scott McTominay might return to midfield, but he was better in the back three at Wembley and could help Scotland advance more than another centre-back like Jack Hendry. Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, and David Turnbull are all candidates for the more forward midfield role, which John McGinn played against the Czech Republic.

What is the source of Scotland’s goals?

Scotland is the only side in Euro 2020 that has yet to score. They have had 30 shots on goal, but just six have been on target, while 18 have been blocked, according to official tournament statistics. John McGinn, a midfielder, has 10 international goals, but no one else in the squad comes close, with attackers Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams, and Kevin Nisbet combining for only five goals in 25 appearances. (This is a brief piece.)