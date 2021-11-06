As Scheffler closes in, Wolff extends his PGA Mayakoba lead.

After the second round of the US PGA Mayakoba Championship in Mexico on Friday, American Matthew Wolff shot a three-under par 68 to extend his lead to three shots.

The 22-year-old 2020 US Open runner-up was at 13-under 129 after 36 holes at El Camaleon, where he established a course record with a 61 to take a two-shot lead.

Wolff, who won his only US PGA victory at the 2019 3M Open, competed in this year’s US Open and took his first single 18- and 36-hole leads in Mexico after finishing second in Las Vegas last month.

“There’s a lot of good,” Wolff said. “I think I’m hitting it very well.” All of the buttons on my game are working.

“I’m looking forward to the weekend.” With my not-so-long clubs, I’m giving myself a lot of good looks from the center of the fairway.” With a win, he’ll join Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Jordan Spieth as the only double PGA champions under the age of 23.

Wolff stated, “I put myself in a really excellent spot.” “I’m looking forward to the weekend.” Scottie Scheffler of the United States, who is chasing his first US PGA victory, had a bogey-free 64 to finish second on 131. He began on the 10th tee and went on a birdie spree from the fourth through the eighth holes.

Scheffler admitted, “I gave myself a lot of looks.” “I’m not sure how many greens I missed.” That’s quite crucial around here; just keep it in place. That was something I accomplished well.” Viktor Hovland of Norway, the previous champion, and Carlos Ortiz of Mexico tied for third place on 132 points.

Anirban Lahiri of India, Sergio Garcia of Spain, and Bill Haas, Aaron Wise, Talor Gooch, Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, Ryan Palmer, J.J. Spaun, and Michael Thompson of the United States were all on 133.

Wolff got off to a good start on Friday with a birdie at the par-4 third and par-5 fifth holes before making his first bogey of the tournament at the par-4 sixth.

Wolff responded with a birdie on the par-4 seventh hole, followed by birdies on the par-3 10th and par-5 13th holes to extend his advantage to five strokes.

However, he made bogey at the par-4 16th and missed a 15-foot par putt at 18, reducing his lead heading into the weekend.

He explained, "I had a couple of terrible breaks coming in." "It was a tough finish, but I'm incredibly pleased with how I performed." Hovland made three back-nine birdies after starting on the 10th tee.