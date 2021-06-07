As Samcro fails to shoot at Listowel, Darasso is on a tear.

Darasso completed his comeback with a convincing victory in the John J. Galvin Chase at Listowel, as dual Cheltenham Festival winner Samcro failed to fire.

Darasso, a Graded winner over hurdles and fences, had a fairly dismal performance last season for Joseph O’Brien.

However, after resuming his winning ways last month in a conditions hurdle at Killarney, the JP McManus-owned eight-year-old returned to the larger obstacles in County Kerry.

The 11-2 shot, ridden by Luke Dempsey, jumped nicely on the whole – and a minor blunder at the penultimate obstacle wasn’t enough to keep him from winning by seven lengths.