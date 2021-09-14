As Sadio Mane’s Liverpool performances are evaluated, Jurgen Klopp makes a Mohamed Salah prediction.

For Tuesday, September 14, here is your Liverpool evening digest.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaped admiration on Mohamed Salah ahead of the Reds’ Champions League meeting with AC Milan.

Salah scored another goal against Leeds United on Sunday, bringing his Premier League tally to 100 goals.

Klopp brought the Egyptian to the club, and he has since established himself as a Liverpool legend. While there is a lot of buzz about Salah signing a new deal at Anfield right now, Klopp believes the attacker, like Lionel Messi, can stay at the top level for a long time.

“I’ve never asked Mo how long he wants to play for, but he has everything you need,” he explained.

“Obviously, he’s more physically the sort of Lionel Messi, with similar height and weight, so all of these men will have to be lucky with injuries. They were not without injuries, but they were always able to recover without more damage. That is extremely significant.”

On Sunday, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane also scored a goal. Eventually.

Before scoring Liverpool’s third goal of the game, the Senegalese international had a number of chances.

Mane’s season thus far has been praised by Josh Williams, who praised the shot-happy attacker for an all-action display against Leeds.

Following the signing of Lionel Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum is part of a Paris Saint-Germain group that is expected to go far in the Champions League this season.

In the summer, the Dutch international left Liverpool on a free transfer, claiming that the Reds did not wish to keep him beyond the 2021-22 season.

“I wanted to stay at Liverpool a few months ago, but without going into details, I didnâ€TMt get the impression they wanted to keep me,” he stated.

“You have to move forward in these situations. Barcelona was mentioned. I was excited about the prospect of joining Barcelona. However, the negotiations took a long time, and PSG eventually came forward.”