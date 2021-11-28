As Sadio Mane is caught pointing at authorities, Virgil van Dijk fumes with his Liverpool teammates.

Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday, moving them back into second place in the Premier League table, if only for the time being.

Diogo Jota scored twice in the first two minutes before Thiago Alcantara made it two goals in two for the Spaniard as the Reds went into the halftime break with a commanding lead.

After the restart, Virgil van Dijk scored his first goal against his previous club, volleying home a corner for his first goal since the start of last season.

Liverpool cruised to victory, putting to rest any questions about their title credentials that had arisen following their defeat to West Ham prior to the November international break.

With three points on the board, we take a look back at some of the highlights from Anfield that you may have missed…

Given his ex-Southampton status, Virgil van Dijk’s goal celebrations were maybe more subdued than they should have been.

But, with his second-half volley being his first Liverpool goal since returning from a season-ending ACL injury last year, his teammates were naturally overjoyed and spent no time huddling around the Dutchman for a team hug. Cute.

A handful of his teammates patted him on the head to congratulate him, but Van Dijk seemed not impressed, pulling his head back up with an unimpressed face before brushing his hair down, clearly not wanting to be walking around Anfield with a hair out of place!

Trent Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, was elated to join in the celebrations after jogging over after taking the corner and immediately began ruffling the centre-hair back’s as he attempted to smooth it down, before tugging at the bun at the back of his head with a mischievous grin on his face.

Van Dijk, who appeared stressed at the time, took advantage of the opportunity to shrug off his teammates and re-emerge above them, before celebrating his goal with his traditional fingers under the chin celebration.

Liverpool may have been 4-0 ahead at the break, but the Kop were not pleased, and throughout the second half, they urged the Reds to shoot to extend their lead.

