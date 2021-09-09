As rumored interest in James Ennis grows, the Lakers are poised for a buyout market.

The Los Angeles Lakers had a lot of roster churn this summer, and if they sign James Ennis III to one of their two open roster spots, they’ll be huge players in the buyout market.

The Lakers are one of four teams interested in Ennis, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, after he was spotted liking tweets linking him to the team.

They don’t have much financial freedom after allocating the majority of their cap space to their superstars, which led to the summer’s minimum contracts.

Despite this, the Lakers have one significant edge over other playoff candidates such as the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets: status.

Because the Lakers have been one of the premier clubs in the NBA for decades, most, if not all, of the league’s best players have been linked to the team at some point throughout their careers.

If they sign Ennis, they’ll have an additional roster space to fill, which they can use to cover a position of need on the buyout market.

Around the middle of the season, the buyout market is likely to pick up as experienced players who can still play 28 to 32 minutes become available.

Veteran players like Goran Dragic, Kevin Love, and Thaddeus Young are anticipated to seek buyouts because their current clubs aren’t in contention for a championship.

Love is the most likely and logical addition to the roster, as his game complements that of the Lakers and LeBron James, harkening back to their time together in Cleveland.

Youthful would also be a great addition to the Lakers, as they currently lack a veteran who can smash within the paint, is relatively young, and is not as prone to injury as big man Anthony Davis.

Filling one of their remaining available positions with a proven veteran from the buyout market may mean the difference between a disappointing season like last year and an NBA championship.