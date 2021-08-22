As Romelu Lukaku rallies Chelsea to victory, Liverpool fans all yell the same thing: ‘See you at Anfield.’

After gaining three points against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, Chelsea has matched Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

As Thomas Tuchel’s team cruised to win at the Emirates, Romelu Lukaku scored on his first outing back with the Londoners, while Reece James added a second goal.

The European champions will face a tougher test next weekend when they go to Anfield to play Liverpool in a match that promises to be exciting.

Many experts have tipped Tuchel’s team to win the Premier League, despite the fact that the Reds have already shown their title credentials in the first two weeks of the season.

Despite their good start, Liverpool fans are unconcerned about Chelsea’s imminent visit and have complete faith in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Many Reds fans were quick to point out that Chelsea will have the chance to show what they’re really about next Saturday, in response to Sunday’s London derby.

Here are some of the comments made by fans on social media:

“Don’t worry, Gunners, they’re coming to a full Anfield next Saturday – they won’t get out alive!” says @Gontse Matea.

“Next Saturday late afternoon is going to be rocking,” says @Homes19LFC. The European champions will play in front of a sold-out Anfield crowd. We’re going to put a marker down and send Chelsea packing.”

“See you next week at Anfield,” says @MistaBoateng.

“It’s going to be a frustrating game for Chelsea against us,” says @EnamAnfield. We’re not the Arsenal.”

“I’ll judge Chelsea more after they come to Anfield next week,” says @mutchy73lfc.