AS Roma is rumored to be interested in a Man United fullback as an injury replacement for Spinazzola.

As Leonardo Spinazzola recovers from injury, AS Roma is looking for a short-term substitute.

Spinazzola tore his Achilles tendon in Italy’s 2-1 quarter-final win against Belgium at the 2020 European Championship. He had surgery to repair the rupture and will be absent for an undisclosed amount of time.

Roma has targeted Manchester United fullback Alex Telles as a potential loan acquisition for the majority of the upcoming season, according to Sky Italia.

Telles is wanted by Roma’s new coach, Jose Mourinho, from the former team he led, but there may be some impediments.

Telles was signed from Porto for £15.4 million ($21.3 million) in the last transfer window in order to give competition for first-team left-back Luke Shaw.

Shaw, on the other hand, had a strong season at Manchester United, and the club is keen to have Telles as a backup in case something happens to Shaw.

Shaw had a good year with the England national team, as they came within a whisker of bringing home the 2020 Euro trophy, but were beaten on penalties by Italy.

Roma will still make a move for Telles in “the coming days,” according to Fabrizio Romano, because Mourinho values the player highly and sees him as the ideal hold-over for Spinazzola.

Manchester United’s desire to keep Telles is a hint that they will only let him go if they sell him, which is a problem Roma will have to solve sooner rather than later.

The 28-year-old fullback has demonstrated that he can score goals on occasion, with 21 goals in 129 games for Porto over four seasons.

His finest skill set, however, is his ability to read defenses and interrupt plays before they occur. He can also out-position the opposition team’s attackers with his footwork.

Mourinho’s tenure as Manchester United manager was precarious, and the club may not be willing to assist the Portuguese in his time of need in Italy at this moment.

The transfer window closes on Tuesday, August 31, giving Roma two weeks to determine whether it’s worth making a move for Telles or looking elsewhere.