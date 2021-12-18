As Roberto Firmino raises questions about Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp explores a fresh Virgil van Dijk strategy.

Liverpool is expected to return to Premier League play on Sunday when they visit Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds are on an eight-game winning streak dating back to the November international, with not even the forced absences of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones due to coronavirus testing preventing them from beating Newcastle United on Thursday night.

Despite Liverpool’s confidence that they have the matter under control, Jurgen Klopp has warned that more members of his squad will test positive, and half of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures have already been canceled owing to COVID-19 breakouts across the English top flight.

The Reds’ trip to Tottenham, on the other hand, is set to go ahead as planned, as Antonio Conte’s side looks to get back into action after having their last three games called off due to their own epidemic.

Klopp announced in his pre-match news conference on Friday that Van Dijk, Fabinho, and Jones will not be available due to the club’s latest test results, so with that in mind, we look at the changes the German could make for Sunday’s trip to North London.

Could Joe Gomez, who has returned from injury, be handed his first Premier League start of the season? While Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip have thrived since returning from long-term injuries in the summer, the England international’s season has yet to get off the ground.

This season, Ibrahima Konate has been the major challenger for the starting pair, and he has impressed in his past two appearances against AC Milan and Newcastle, raising the prospect that he will hold his spot against Tottenham.

However, with the Dutchman suffering with COVID-19 and Jurgen Klopp continuing to monitor Matip’s minutes carefully in light of his injury history, ensuring he avoids back-to-back rapid turnarounds as much as possible, Gomez might be the replacement option this time.

Naby Keita was in excellent form for Liverpool until suffering an injury in October.

He’ll be trying to make an impression over the festive period before travelling for the Africa Cup of Nations next month. He made his Premier League return as a substitute against Newcastle.

Due to Fabinho’s injury, he has been sidelined. “The summary has come to an end.”