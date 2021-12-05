As replacement stakes claim, Mohamed Salah makes his Liverpool contract known to FSG.

Liverpool will soon learn what it’s like to be without Mohamed Salah.

Not that the Egyptian is packing his belongings and leaving the Reds for greener pastures.

Salah, along with Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, will instead be in Cameroon next month for the Africa Cup of Nations, trying to add international silverware to the sparkling trophies he has already won at Anfield.

The trio are set to miss Premier League games against Brentford at home and Crystal Palace on the road, with Liverpool in talks to get their late release for the tournament and enabling them to play in league games against Leicester City and Chelsea over the holidays.

That problem will be resolved as soon as possible. The talks between Salah’s representation and the Anfield management over a new deal for the 29-year-old, though, are the ones that Reds fans are more anxious about.

It’s for this reason that Salah’s most recent remarks about the current conversations will be extremely intriguing.

There’s no doubt in the forward’s mind that he wants to stay at the club. He has developed into perhaps the best player in the world at the moment, even though the Ballon d’Or voters disagreed last week, and he has continued to reach new heights this season under Jurgen Klopp.

On Saturday, his assist for Divock Origi’s stunning late victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers was his ninth in the Premier League, the most of any player this season. Already the league’s top scorer with 13, that’s an incredible total of 22 goal involvements in 15 Premier League games, accounting for half of Liverpool’s total.

There’s no proof that Salah’s performance has been harmed as a result of contract speculation. It has had the exact opposite impact.

Salah, although insisting there is no problem with the negotiations, went into depth about some of the stumbling blocks.

The club’s ambitions, the manager’s ideas, and potential incomings were all highlighted. However, the player freely recognized that “money value” was at the root of the matter, putting the ball squarely in the court of Fenway Sports Group, which had successfully tied down several other core players under the leadership of departed sports director Michael Edwards. “The summary has come to an end.”