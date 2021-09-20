As Reds fans were reminded, a Liverpool man was displaying Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland characteristics.

The victory over AC Milan on Wednesday night will go down as another one of those memorable Champions League nights at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp stunned Liverpool fans when he named his starting lineup an hour before kick-off, including Divock Origi in the front three alongside Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

After scoring twice in the semi-final win against Barcelona and then the winning goal in the 2019 final against Tottenham, the Belgian has a history in this illustrious sport.

Origi was not even named among the replacements when the Reds traveled to Elland Road and defeated Leeds 3-0 in the Premier League just a few days ago.

Even Klopp stated after Wednesday night’s European victory that he expected a strong offer for Origi in the summer transfer window, but that didn’t happen, and now it’s up to Origi to remind Liverpool fans what he can add to the team.

Josh Williams discussed how Origi possesses a distinct skill set that is uncommon among strikers in the latest episode of Analysing Anfield.

He stated, “One thing I forgot about Origi is his ability to balance his physicality since he’s a big striker, but he’s also quick.”

“That’s a unique combination that you don’t see very often. When it comes to harmonizing those two attributes, Romelu Lukaku does it to a ludicrous degree, and Erling Haaland does it to a ridiculous level.

“The majority of strikers are either huge and slow or quick and short. Origi has a good mix of both. You’d never guess that was his first game in a long time.

“He didn’t even make the bench in the last game against Leeds. I don’t believe he’s good enough for Liverpool, but I do believe he’s capable of playing in the Premier League. He looks like a Premier League player to me.”

Origi was expected to depart Anfield in the summer, but the deal fell through, and now the striker has a chance to show Klopp that he is worth his money. “The summary has come to an end.”